WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Merlino, age 77, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 4, 2023.

She was born October 27, 1945 in Warren, Ohio.

Sandra became a homemaker after she married Thomas Harold Merlino.

She is survived by her sons, T.J. Merlino of Youngstown, Ohio and Mark M. Merlino of Youngstown, Ohio; siblings, JoAnn (the late Chuck) Simmons of Pennsylvania and Eric Hanson of New Mexico and a niece, Michelle Drenski.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

