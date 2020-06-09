Sandra Lee Greathouse, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Greathouse, 74, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was born in Youngstown on October 24, 1945, the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy Wells.

Formerly of Leesburg, Florida, she was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, where she enjoyed worshipping the Lord and volunteering for their Vacation Bible School.

Sandra is survived by her spouse of 38 years, William Greathouse; her sons, John (Tammy) Erdel, Dennis (Julie) Erdel, Smitty Erdel and Daniel (Shelly) Erdel; 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna (Henry) Kolat.

Sandra will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, 39 Cherry Street, Columbiana, OH 44408, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to a brief gathering with refreshments following.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

