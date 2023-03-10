LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Flesher-Shipley, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

She was born May 3, 1946 in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania to George and Bertha Flesher.

Sandra graduated from Struthers High School, class of 1964.

She owned and operated, Sandy’s Diner. She brought her love of cooking to the city of Lowellville for many years.

She was a talented woman who enjoyed crafting. Sandy made beautiful wreaths and other seasonal decorations. In addition to her crafting skills, she enjoyed camping and playing bingo.

She was the beloved mother of Timothy (Rhonda) Shipley; grandmother of Tiffany (Joe) Arthur; great-grandmother of Katrina Shipley, Anthony Shipley and Joelle Arthur and sister of Carol Noble, Gary (Darlene) Flesher, Richard (Louise) Flesher, Deborah (Dan) Brothers, Dennis Flesher, Terry (Mike) Felton, Carl (Delaine) Flesher, Christine (Bob) Simione, Kimberly McConnell, Robin (Ennio) Iacovone and Darryle (Kim) Flesher. She will be deeply missed by many.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertha Flesher.

