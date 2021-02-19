Sandra Kay Panagopoulos, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Sandra Kay Panagopoulos, age 54, of Deerfield, passed away suddenly.

She was born in Cleveland on February 20, 1967 to Gerald and Lula (Seymor) Smith.

She enjoyed painting, crafting and hand stitching unique quilts. She enjoyed vacationing with her beloved husband, Kevin Panagopoulos, hiking at Hocking Hills.

Along with her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Jenna Huber (Smith) and Kevin Lee Panagopoulos; her sisters, Judy Hass, Wanda Corrado, Donna Gunter, Vickie Bailey, and Sharron Martenjuk; and the beloved aunt of Ronald Leach Jr., Lisa Faber and Nate Faber, as well as many more nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard Smith, Wayne Smith, and Ronald Leach, Sr.

There will be a memorial to follow in the spring.

Flowers may be sent to the family home at 2688 Alliance Road, Deerfield OH, 44411.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PAN Foundation (https://www.panfoundation.org/ways-to-give/), the Autism Society (https://www.autism-society.org/get-involved/donate/), or any other charity of your choosing.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

