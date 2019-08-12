Samuel (Sam) Dean Morar, Jefferson, Ohio – Obituary

JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel (Sam) Dean Morar, 59, of 847 North Market Street, Jefferson, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at his residence of a probable coronary.

Sam was born April 8, 1960 in Salem, Ohio and was the only son of Geraldine (Jeri) Skinner and Ely Morar.

Sam was a 1978 graduate of Conneaut High School.

He grew up in Conneaut, Ohio and later resided in both North Kingsville and most recently Jefferson, Ohio.

Sam was employed by the Cement Masons Local 404 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He enjoyed his Harley Davidson, hanging out with friends and his time spent on his grandparents’ farm.

Survivors include a sister, Lynn (William) Jacobs of Valley, Alabama; nephew, Tyler Jacobs of Brunswick, Georgia and niece, Samantha Jacobs of Boston, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind an extended family of aunts, an uncle and several cousins; as well as, many close friends that were like family to him.

Sam was proceeded in death by his parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences please visit www.cremateohio.com.