Samuel Miladin Shepherd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Samuel Miladin Shepherd, age 72, of Lincoln Knolls, passed away at home.

He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on September 10, 1947 to George M. and Stella (Kosikowski) Shepherd.



Sam was a 1965 graduate of Steubenville High School. He was known as “Big Red.”

He also honorably serviced his country in the United Stated Marine Corps from 1967-69.

Sam loved going fishing, watching the Steelers and reading Garfield in the paper. He was a talented artist and developed a knack for cartooning and his favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. In times when Sam’s of health was good, he took great pride in keeping his lawn and landscape manicured and attractive and was proud of the trees, bushes around flowers around his home. He was known for his boisterous and charismatic personality.

Sam was a professional Santa and Rudolph throughout the 80’s and early 90’s bringing holiday joy and smiles to the faces of countless children during home parties and public appearances.



Sam wore many hats employment-wise, including Thomas Steel, professional painting and contracting and security guard for OSS at Youngstown Sinter.



Sam is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kathy (Stout) Shepherd; daughter, Shana (Nick) Patterson of Canfield; their sons, Jay and Finn; son, Samuel (Sherry) Shepherd of Wake Forest, North Carolina; their daughter, Alyna; sister, Yvonne (Jim) O’Brien of Toronto; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews who he adored.



Besides his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by his siblings, Daniel Shepherd, Carmen Spear, George Shepherd and Joann Shepherd.



Our family thanks the many doctors, nurses and home care aides who helped care for him in his final days.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

