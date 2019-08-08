Samuel M. Beshara, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Sam Beshara passed into God’s care after a brief illness.

Sam was born, in Youngstown, on December 4, 1935 to Mike and Sadie (Thomas) Beshara.

He grew up on the east side of Youngstown and attended East High School.

Sam was a member of St. Maron’s Church where he was baptized, made his First Communion, was Confirmed and married. He is a member of the parish Saint Tobias Society.

Sam’s wife, the former Connie Amicone, whom he wed on October 16, 1965, passed away on December 19, 1995, after 30 years of marriage.

He was employed by the Mahoning County Sherriff’s Department before he became disabled.

Sam was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers on TV. He also enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino.

Sam leaves one daughter, Cynthia Audia; his grandson, Jordan Audia of Kent; his sister, Aleda Bukovinsky of Boardman and his brother, Richard (Margo) Beshara of Canfield; as well as, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sam devotedly loved his family and was loved and cherished in return.

Besides his wife and parents, Sam was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Beshara and Harry Beshara; his sister, Rema Lansing; his son-in-law Christopher Audia and his in-laws, John and Julia (Cellio) Amicone.

The family would like to thank the staff at Omni West Assisted Living for the kind compassionate care provided to Sam during his stay there.

In keeping with Sam’s wishes, no calling hours will be observed.

There will be a Memorial Mass, in celebration of Sam’s life, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.