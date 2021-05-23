Samuel Lee Lowry, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 13, 2021, Samuel “Sam” Lee Lowry, Jr. age 62, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away at UPMC Jameson.

He placed his mark on this world when he arrived on May 12, 1959 to Katie M. Lowry and the late Sam A. Lowry, Sr.

Greatness is not found only in possessions, power, position or prestige. It is discovered in truth, goodness, humility, service to others and character. Sam Lowry was such a man.

Those who were fortunate enough to know Sam deemed his friendship their good fortune. He was a man big enough to admit his mistakes, smart enough to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them. He may have been counted out several times, but he would not stay down.

Sam graced this world for 62 years, most of which was spent in New Castle, Pennsylvania. God instructed Adam to be “fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it.”

Sam took the Word seriously and did his part by adding to the world nine beautiful children, two daughters, Simonae (Lowry) Boice of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Tareeka Fitzpatrick of New Castle, Pennsylvania and seven sons, Samuel Lee Lowry III of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Quintaz Fitzpatrick of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Stephon Turner of New York, New York, Alphonso Turner of Greensboro North Carolina, Keyon Palmer of Germantown, Maryland, Caeden Dillin Lowry of Uniontown, West Virginia and Antonio Talley of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Even though God took Sam’s hand to return to Him, the love Sam had for his children; sisters, Corgette Johnson of Germantown, Maryland, Melissa Jackson of Florida, Feonna Snider of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Vanilla Pearson of New York; brothers, Todd Williams, Steven Snider and Joshua Snider, all of New Castle, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends, will never fade. To those he leaves behind for this season, Sam’s memories and love will continue to grow within you. The body may grow weary, but love is never-ending.

Standing on the other side of Jordan, probably saying “Lord have Mercy Jesus” and welcoming him with open arms are his father Sam Lowry, Sr.; grandchild, Elijah Lowry and grandparents, all of whom returned to God through the years.

Sam will be missed and many tears will fall. However, all of his family and friends thank God for allowing Sam Lowry, Jr., to touch their life.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel Lee Lowry, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.