AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel John Savo, Jr., age 46, passed away peacefully after a two-year battle with cancer on Friday, October 6, 2023 with his beloved family by his side.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 24, 1977, a son of the late Samuel and Linda (Rouser) Savo, Sr.

Samuel graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He was employed by Dark Knight Computer Services as a IT desktop specialist.

Samuel was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Las Vegas Raiders and Austintown Fitch High School.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Shannon (Freed) Savo, whom he married on September 21, 2002; three wonderful children, Makayla, Chelsea and Samuel Savo, all of Austintown; sister, Tina (Richard) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Heather Freed; brother-in-law, Sean (Dawn) Freed; sister, Wendy Walker; nieces and nephews, Lindan, Seandelle, Ricky, Elijah, Bryce and Bryanna and mother-in-law, Cynthia Freed. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved bulldog, Mac and bull boxer, Noo Noo.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Linda (Rouser) Savo, Sr. and his father-in-law, Harry Leroy Freed III.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel John Savo, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.