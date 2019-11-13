Samuel John Kovacs, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saturday, November 9, 2019, Samuel John Kovacs, age 30, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed into God’s care.

He was born in Youngstown to John and Rebecca (Hall) Kovacs.

Sam graduated in 2008 from Hickory High School in Hermitage.

He was a loving brother, known as a “cat whisperer” and his favorite colors were green and orange. Sam was kind, good-spirited and happy-go-lucky. His idea of a good time was hanging out with friends or family around the fire rings having a beer. Sam was always willing to help and he was never dissuaded by others enjoying the things he enjoyed.

Besides his parents, Sam is survived by his fiancée, Megan Pierson of Champion; siblings, Kevin (Melanie) Isaac of Poland, Andrew Isaac of Masury, Stephen (Erin) Isaac of Gahanna, David (Deanna) Kovacs of Cortland and Emma Kovacs of Erie, Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.

Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cremation & funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Send condolences or share memories by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

