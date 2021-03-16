Sam Cappitte, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Sam Cappitte, age 81, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully.

He was born in Youngstown on September 20, 1939 to Samuel James and June (Fletcher) Cappitte.

Samuel is survived by his children, Ron Cappitte, Robert Cappitte, Sheila Pesa, Rosie Agee, Ruth Cole and Samuel Cappitte; 21 grandchildren,37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

