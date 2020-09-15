Sally Lee Mellott, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 11, 2020, Sally Lee Mellott, age 69, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, passed into God’s care.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1941 to George Perry and Dorothy Esther (Jones) Fox.

Sally is survived by her children, Ross (Julie) Mellott of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, Robert (Trisha) Mellott of Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania and Michelle (Jerold) Montgomery of New Castle, Pennsylvania; sister, Carolyn (Don) Krosen of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Sally was also preceded in death by her husband, Ross Mellott and infant sons, Christopher and Scott Mellott.

Family to receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 2021 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16102.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.crematepa.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

