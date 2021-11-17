Sally A. Morris, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally A. Morris, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Columbiana, Ohio on September 20, 1932 to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Stephens.

She grew up in Columbiana, graduating high school in 1950. Later, she earned her RN degree at Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing.

Sally married Robert “Bob” Lee Morris on February 14, 1953. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage until Bob’s passing in August 2020. When her children were born, she left the nursing field to devote her life to being a full-time mother and home maker. When the family moved to Austintown, she became the neighborhood nurse, always being available to tend to scrapes, aches and pains. She was an animal lover, especially all of her dogs and cats that were part of the family over the years.

Sally and Bob were active members of the First Baptist Church of Niles, and its Over 60’s senior citizen group. She was a charter member of the neighborhood card club which met for 60 years. Sally was always ready for a good joke. She had a quick wit and loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was often times compared to the late humorist writer, Erma Bombeck.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Steve (Dee) of Ellsworth, Chris (Gail) of Austintown and Robynn of Niles; daughter-in-law, Tracy of Austintown and seven grandchildren. Sally also leaves her sister-in-law Janet Milligan of Mineral Ridge, numerous nephews and nieces and so very many friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by her son, Jere; daughter-in-law, Janice Morris; son-in-law, Virgil Puckett; brother, Jack (Jo Ann) Stephens; and an infant sister, Jeri.

The family would like to thank those who along with her family cared for Sally, especially Tracy, Laura, Kaylee and Mary Ellen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to First Baptist Church of Niles.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 2:00 p.m until the memorial service at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

For the safety of the family, all visitors whose health allows are asked to wear a mask and honor the social distancing 6-feet rule.

