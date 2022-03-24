YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Bishop Salina Covington, 83, made her heavenly transition to be with the Lord Jesus Christ.

She was born on December 30, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late William Neal and Geneva (Butts) Neal.

Prior to entering the ministry, Bishop Covington was a registered nurse and educator, having received a BA degree in Religious Studies and a master’s degree in Psychology in 2003.

She was the Bishop/CEO and Founder of “The Place Where the Lord Provides Christian Center, Accelerated Christian Learning and Eden House.” Just to name a few, which she used for the purpose of sharing the love of Jesus Christ.

In her earlier years, she was also a well-recognized vocalist. Bishop Covington traveled extensively with Pastors Benny Hinn and Bill Swad as a guest Psalmist and Worship Leader.

She was ordained by both the General Council of Romanian Pentecostal Churches of North America in 1982 and the First Born Fellowship by Bishop Garner in 1987. In March of 2006, the month ADAR, she was ordained in the Messianic Vision, headed up by Sid Roth from It’s Supernatural Television. After pastoring two churches, (Spanish and English) and mentoring many pastors of different denominations, she was ordained Bishop by First Born Ministries in Texas in 2013.

Bishop Covington was known for her love for Jesus, the community, and for giving and caring for all those that were in need. She mentored many individuals, and the gifts of the spirit were always prevalent and powerful in her meetings.

She leaves to honor her memory, her sons, William Anthony Allen of Indiana and Edward Allen, of Paris, France; two granddaughters, Deidre Saina of Arlington, Texas and Korisha Allen of Paris, France; two great-grandsons, Makai and Isaiah Saina, of Arlington, Texas.

In addition to her parents, Bishop Salina was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Parnell Brockenborough and Christina Neal and brothers, Hosea Neal and Cody Parnell Jr.

Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at The Place Where the Lord Provides Christian Center, 104 West Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateoh.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.