NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, December 3, 2021, Said Aboutaj, age 61, passed away peacefully at home with his cherished family by his side.

He was born in Casablanca, Morocco on February 7, 1960 to Omar and Zohra (Yaccine) Aboutaj.

Said came to this country from Morocco with $50 in his pocket and made a life for himself through hard work and determination. He will be sadly missed but his legacy and his teachings will live on.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christina; son, Ali Tarik Aboutaj; stepdaughter, Julia Cook and grandson, Angel Osario. Christina’s farewell to Said — “Rest easy my prince. Until we meet again.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Said Aboutaj, please visit our floral store.