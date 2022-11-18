STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruben Gonzales Guerra, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio.

He was born on April 17, 1960 in Oxnard, California to Daniel and Julia (Mondesi) Gonzales Guerra. His stepfather was Amilcar Mondesi Cruz.

Ruben leaves behind his siblings, Nellie Mondesi, Emily Mondesi, David Guerra, Yolanda Mondesi, Ruth Mondesi, Gilbert Guerra, Lucy Mondesi, Lilly Guerra, Gilbert Mondesi, Vicky Gonzales Mondesi and Raymond Mondesi.

Ruben was preceded in death by his siblings, Geine Mondesi, Amilcar Mondesi, Jr. and Rita Mondesi.

