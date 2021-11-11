Roy Russell Wilcox, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Russell Wilcox, age 83, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after an extended illness.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on April 4, 1938 to George and Mary (Hoch) Wilcox.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hickory High School.

Later, he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.

He graduated from Youngstown State University in 1968.

Roy owned Micro Systems Business Forms in Hermitage, Pennsylvania until he retired in 2019. He also owned and operated Roy’s Pub, in Sharpsville during the 90s. He was the Director of the Bavarian Fun Fest Security for six years in the 80s and a seven-time winner of the Quaker Steak and Lube International Open. He enjoyed both very much. Roy was an avid golfer and gym-goer and ran several marathons.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Christine; twin brother, Raymond “Froggy” Wilcox of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; stepsons, David White, Jr. of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Danny (Michelle) White of Cortland, Ohio; granddaughters, Courtney White of North Canton, Ohio, Isabella White of Bowling Green, Ohio and their mother, Kelly White and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Loretta Thurman and Delores Wilcox; and son, Shawn Wilcox.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

