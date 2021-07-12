Roy Michael Lemon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Roy Michael Lemon, age 65, of Youngstown, passed away of a prolonged illness at Oasis Center For Rehabiliotation & Healing.

He was born in Warren on January 30, 1956 to Orville and Shirley (Hubbard) Lemon.

Roy enjoyed spending his time with his nephew, Aaaron Klinger and watching football.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Roy is survived by his sisters, Deborah Detre, Sharon Spagnoli and Christine Shockley and numerous nieces.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Klinger.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

