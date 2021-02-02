Roy Franklin Reash, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Franklin Reash, age 80, passed away peacefully at Beeghly Oaks Center on Monday, January 25, 2021. His legacy of love and laughter will greatly be missed.

He was born on September 25, 1940 to Freda and William Reash of Columbiana, Ohio where he was raised with his 13 other siblings on the family farm.

He chose to go and serve his country in 1960, enlisting in the United States Army. His last assignment being the 2nd Missile Battalion of the 562nd Air Defense Artillery, where he earned an honorable discharge in April of 1963.

Roy worked for many years at Republic Rubber and then also for Arrowquip, which bought them out in many years to follow. He later found employment at Canteen Vending where he made a career of 30 years and finally retired in March of 2007.

He loved to garden and fix things more than anything else. If he wasn’t in his garage, you were sure to find him tending to his plants. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need and did so often.

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Virginia Diane Reash and his three daughters, Michelle Lynn (Pete B.) Majocha, Heather Marie (David S.) Windsor and Bonnie Jean Reash. He will greatly be missed by his 11 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Margaret McCreary and a brother, Edward Reash, both of Columbiana, as well as two sisters-in-law, Elaine Reash of Austintown and Shirley Reash of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Freda and William Reash, three sisters and nine brothers.

A celebration of Roy’s life will be held at A La Carte Catering in Canfield, Ohio on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should contact the family. Announcements will be sent out as well.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.