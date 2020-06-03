Roy Denver Brei, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Roy went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Roy was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1967 and continued his studies at the New Castle School of Trades.

He enjoyed reading his Bible, woodworking and yardwork. Roy will always be remembered for the beautiful smile he gave to everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra of 30 years; his mother, Donaldeen Brei; three children, Sara (Robert) Donavan, Frederick Pistorius and Richard (Dawn) Pistorius; six grandchildren, Michael Donavan, Alexis, Austin, Ashleigh, Alysa, Madyson and Ryan Dilon; great twin granddaughters, Aubrey and Rayanna; sister, Donna Brei; three neices, Kelli, Kasey and Kortni; five great-nephews and four great-nieces.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.