CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy (Butch) Hackathorn, 82, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 22, 2023. He passed away due to a short illness at the Golden Age Retreat Carrollton, Ohio.



Roy was born on July 27, 1941 in Bergholz, Ohio to parents Charles William and Mollie Mercer Hackathorn.

Roy was a member of the Church of Christ in Bergholz, Ohio. Roy went from sitting in the back row at church as a child to representing the church as a elder later in his life.



Roy retired from Canton Drop Forge after 30 years of service. During retirement he enjoyed his grandchildren, farming and just relaxing watching television.



Roy is survived by daughters, Mollie Tinlin and Amy Carson of Weirton, West Virginia. Carol Hackathorn of Weirton West Virginia; grandchildren, Jaime Tinlin of Groveport Ohio. Haley Lumley of Gulfport Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Hazel Moon , Miona, Clay, and Tripp Lumley and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in passing by his son Charles William Hackathorn, III, his parents, brothers, Harold (Jake) Hackathorn, Chester Hackathorn. Sisters, Ruth Slates, Geraldine Murphy, Joann Maloney. Nephew, David Murphy.



No services are scheduled at this time.

Family and friends will gather at the Bergholz, Ohio cemetery at a later date.



Please send memorial donations to the Golden Age Retreat, Carrollton Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roy “Butch” Hackathorn, please visit our floral store.