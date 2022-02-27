HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Rosetta Ann (Green) Reese, age 64, of Howland Township, Ohio passed away at home.

She was born in Youngstown on April 9, 1957, to Louis Forrest and Hazel Elizabeth (Waller) Green.

Rosetta is survived by her children, grandchildren and other family members.

Family to receive friends at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, Ohio 44505

