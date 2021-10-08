Rosemary Delgado, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Delgado, “Mami,” was called home to our Lord on October 6, 2021. She was a lifelong resident who was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio to Eddie Escalante and Carmen M. Rios.

Rosemary was a graduate of Harding Business College and worked as an Automobile Parts Maker at Comprehensive Logistics. She was also a proud member of the Spanish Evangelical Church.

Rosemary devoted her time to her grandchildren, family, reading and fellowship with the Lord. Her beauty and smile instantly brightened any given moment.

Surviving Rosemary are her children, Gilbert Delgado, Jr., Carmen Delgado, Nereida Acevedo Delgado; her grandchildren, Cheryle, Sereida, Francisco, Mikklo, Annexie, Michael, Joshua and Messiah; her siblings, Calixto Rios, Hilda Rios, Haydee Rios, Edwin Rodriguez, Medeli Rodriguez and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her siblings, Carmen Santiago, Maria J. Rios, Noel Rios and Norman Rios.

Rosemary was a prayer warrior who spent much of her time praying for her family and often quoted her favorite scripture, Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

To celebrate our Mami’s life, a funeral service, will be conducted on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spanish Evangelical Church, 369 Keystone Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

