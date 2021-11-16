Rosemarie Heller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Heller, 85, passed away at Hospice house after a brief illness on Friday, November 12, 2021.

She was born in Bischofsheim, Germany on August 21, 1936. Daughter of Elizabeth and Michael Georg Lipp.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rolf Heller; a step father, Fred Faehringer and a grandson, Jeremy Bowser



Rosemarie leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Robert Heller of Connecticut; her daughter, Jennifer (Nick) Labrie of North Lima; grandchildren, Matthew Heller and Nicholas Labrie, Jr. and great- grandchildren, Matthew and Charlie Heller.



After WWII, Rosemarie and her mother came over to Canada where she later met her husband Rolf. They were married July 3, 1954. They moved to Cleveland, Ohio after their son Robert was born. They welcomed their daughter 12 years later.



Rosemarie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved to shop and go out to eat. She attended craft club with her friends for many years. Rosemarie also enjoyed volunteering at local soup kitchens. She crocheted scarves and blankets and donated them to shelters.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosemarie Heller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday November 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.