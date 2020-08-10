Rose Marie Tate, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 3, 2020, Rose Marie (Mitcheltree) Tate, age 34, passed peacefully away at home.

She was born in Youngstown on September 25, 1985 to Wade and Venessa (Pfister) Mitcheltree.

Besides her parents, Rose Marie is survived by her husband, F. Adam Tate; son, Malikye Tate; siblings, Tommy Mitcheltree of Struthers, Timmy Mitcheltree and Wade Mitcheltree, Jr. both of Youngstown and Lillian (Howard) Lloyd and many nieces and nephews.

Full obituary to appear soon.

