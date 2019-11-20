Rose Marie Ruby, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Rose Marie Ruby, age 70, passed away at home with her family at her side.

She was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1949 to George Shanefelter and Ruth Fleck.



Rose Marie was a 1967 graduate of Tussey Mountain High School.

She loved crafting and baseball. When her children played ball she was the consummate “Great Baseball Mom” always showing support can cheering them on. Rose Marie also was a a past president for Jackson Milton High School PTA.



Rose Marie is survived by her husband, Richard Ruby, whom she married on December 7, 1968; children, Susan Ruby of North Jackson, Ricky (Colleen) Ruby of Struthers and Matt (Christy) Ruby of Austintown; grandchildren, Savannah Ruby of North Jackson, Marlaina Ruby and Bailey Ruby, both of Struthers, Caden Ruby and Peyton Ruby, both of Austintown.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

