Rose Marie Anderson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Rose Marie Anderson, age 74, of Austintown, passed away at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

She was born in Youngstown on October 10, 1946 to Samuel J. and Josephine L. (DeGuido) DeTallo.

Rose Marie was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to work at Olive Garden for sixteen years.

She is survived by her son, Donald Anderson Jr of Akron; grandson, Brent Michael Reash of Youngstown; great grandson, Jayden Beachel; siblings, Carol (Bill) Faloon of Youngstown, Mary Ann (Michael) DiBlasio of Poland; sister-in-law, Barbara DeTallo of Poland; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Rose Marie was preceded in death by siblings, Rocco and Ernest DeTallo.

A memorial service will be held at The Gate Church in North Lima, Ohio and will be announced in the coming weeks. Please check back for updated service information.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

