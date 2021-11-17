Rose M. Cocita, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Cocita, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Austinwoods Nursing Home in Austintown, Ohio.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 4, 1939 to Anthony and Maria (Baudo) Cocita.

Rose lived in Cleveland for most of her life and moved to Florida in 1984 with her brother, Joseph. She had a successful career working with the city of Coral Springs. After retirement, Rose and her brother moved back to Austintown, Ohio to be closer to family and friends.

She was known in her neighborhood as “Aunty Rose,” welcoming all the neighborhood children into her home for snacks. She also had an infinite love for cats and dogs. Most recently, she especially loved her rescue maltipoo, little Charlie. He was her companion for the past three years.

With no children of her own, Rose was never shy with spoiling her nieces and nephews. Her kind heart, contagious laughter and loving spirit will be greatly missed. An angel on earth, she is now resting peacefully with our Heavenly Father.

