AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Ronald Wayne Catrone, age 79, of Austintown, Ohio, died at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on August 8, 1942, in Barberton, Ohio to Anthony Wayne and Eleanor Ruth (Poe) Catrone.

Ron graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1960 where he was very active in athletics. He played football and he ran track but loved and excelled at basketball where his skills earned him the nickname, Stretch. He received a partial college scholarship for those skills.

While still in high school, Ron was an active member of 4H, the Fitch Trailblazers where he rode and trained horses which he just simply loved. He also had the honor of escorting Kathy Lemmon of the Lemmon Sisters at the Canfield Fair while in 4H.

After high school, Ron attended Ohio State University where he studied Early Childhood Education. Afterward he attended the Allied Institute of Technology in Chicago, where he earned a degree in Tool and Die.

Ron was employed at Wean United as a tool and die maker. After the plant closed, Ron drove tractor trailers and eventually became an owner operater until retirement.

Ron made his home with his wife, Cecilia, who he married on October 20, 1990. They shared that home with their four-legged baby, Chrissy, in Austintown, Ohio. Over those thirty years, they enjoyed many activities include dancing like they used to dance on American Bandstand. Ron and Cecilia were known to be the best “bounce” dancers around and would go dancing as often as possible. Ron also loved motorcycles and most recently owned a trike which took many awards at area shows. He and Cecilia would participate in poker runs to raise money for various charities. Ron loved anything John Wayne or old cowboy movies and on any Saturday morning, you would find him watching Laurel and Hardy while eating a snack. He loved all snacks. Ron was one of the best chess players around, so good luck beating him!

Ron will be missed for his quirky sense of humor and his loving, kind heart. He was a loving husband and a friend to many. Ron will be missed by his brother, Alan; his niece; nephew and great-niece.

Ron enjoyed life to the fullest. I guess you can say, he really did have “a wonderful life.”

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 23, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.