Ronald Wayne Best, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Best, 82, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

He was the youngest of 14 children to his late parents, Elam and Anna (Barger) Best, of New Springfield.

Ron was a 1957 graduate of Springfield Local High School and married his high school sweetheart Judy Thomas, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S.Army, owned his own carpet installation business and was an instructor for MASCO where he enjoyed working with adults with developmental disabilities.

Ron was known to say that although he had worked several places, his main job was to serve Jesus Christ. He faithfully served God and was an active member and leader at the Columbiana campus of Victory Christian Center. Ron dedicated seventeen years of his life to the Royal Rangers, leading countless boys and men to the saving grace of Christ.

He was a lifelong Browns fan who rooted for all of the Cleveland sports teams. Ron enjoyed traveling, hunting, working in his garden and he especially loved to fish on Lake Pymatuning while enjoying his summers at Shady Acres Campground in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

His favorite Bible verse was Phillipians 4:13. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

Ron is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters, Cerise (Todd) Mills of Columbiana and Patty (Weldon) McComas of Hartville; his sister, Virginia Zouck of New Springfield and many nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved by his grandchildren, Mamie (Brad) Diemer, Jacob Mills, Victor Mills, Maisy Mills, Luke McComas, Aaron McComas and Keegan Todd. He also loved his great-grandchildren Logan, Joy, and Vera.

The family would like to thank the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Hospice of the Valley and family and friends who supported them during this difficult time.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

