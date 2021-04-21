Ronald “Ron” A. Wolfe, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” A. Wolfe, age 56, of Boardman, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 21, 1964 to Donald Albert and Eleanor Ann (Bernard) Wolfe.

Ron was a 1983 graduate of Chaney High School, a great handyman and a “jack of all trades” until he was disabled. He loved to eat out and go to just about any lake, but most of all he enjoyed being with family and friends.

He is survived by his twin brother, Donald Wolfe, Jr. of Boardman; sister, Donna Mowery of Florida; nieces, Jessica Wolfe of Lowellville, Jennifer Wolfe of Austintown, Heather (Butch) Burnside-Clem of Arizona; nephews, Jason Wolfe of Campbell, Michael (Tracy) Lipscomb of Florida; lifelong best friend, Norman Weimer of Youngstown and three great-nephews and three great-nieces.

Besides his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by his siblings, Darlene Wolfe, Patricia Wolfe, Robert Wolfe; uncle, Charles Wolfe; great-nephew, Jesse Wolfe and both maternal and paternal sets of grandparents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

