AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, March 17, 2023, Ronald Robert Szoke, age 38, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away.

He was born in Chardon, Ohio on September 13, 1984 to Gerald “Ron” and Stephanie Judith (Harver) Szoke.

Besides his parents, Ron is also survived by his beloved wife, Tara Ann (Viets) Szoke and son, Braden Jacob Viets, both of Austintown; sisters, Leah (Robert) Murrell of Boardman and Sara (Hunter) Syron of Struthers; also family members, Matt Meagher of Lake Havasu, Arizona , Sherry Demas of Rock Creek, Ohio and Janet Glowaki of Mayfield, Ohio, as well as siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and last but not least his beloved dogs, Dexter, Dixie and Buster.

Ron and his father worked together as interior painters.

He loved being at home with his family and dogs and he immensely enjoyed fishing, playing PlayStation and being a prankster. Ron is loved, always and forever in his family’s hearts.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced in the coming weeks. Please check back for updates.

