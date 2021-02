YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Gloria Perez de la Vega Ludert (Vargas), age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio after a courageous battle with COVID-19 surrounded by her loved ones.

She leaves behind her two treasured sons, Federico Vargas Perez de la Vega and Manuel (Gretchen) G. Vargas and her three cherished grandchildren, Miguel 14, Mia 13 and Isabella 10.