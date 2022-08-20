NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., age 75, died peacefully Monday, August 8, 2022 at Concord Care Center in Fowler, Ohio.

He was born April 6, 1947 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the son of Julius Carl Bube and Virginia Mary Hilte Bube.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane Williams Bube; his children, Rosalyn Filip of Niles, Ohio, Ronald (Crystal Allen) Bube of Niles, Ohio, Dennis (the late Rose) Russell of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, April, Victoria, Kenneth, Breanna, Elizabeth, Brandon, Charity, Timothy, Robin, Russell and Wyatt; siblings, Gail (the late David) White of Niles, Ohio, Girard (the late Glenna) Wrobleski of Warren, Ohio, Tony Wrobleski of Michigan, Nina, Nona, Kathy all of Michigan and a host of nieces and nephews and his dog, Midnight.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Julius “Carl” Bube and Timothy Wrobelski.

Family to received friends for Ronald’s Memorial on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.