NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald James Helle, Sr., age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at UPMC Jameson.

He was born on April 16, 1954 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Russell and Clara (Candioto) Helle.

Ronald was employed for many years in the maintenance department at Sheely’s Furniture & Appliance Store.

During the summer months, you could always find him outdoors, doing yard work and taking care of things. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports. He was a major Steelers and Pirates fan.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Ronald (Alexis Underwood) Helle, Jr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania; daughters, Melissa (Wesley) Barnes of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Lisa Helle of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Bella Helle, Emily Helle, both of Sharon Pennsylvania, Katlyn Jackson of Struthers, Ohio, Cody Barnes of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Shane Barnes of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; brother, Larry (Martha) Helle of New Springfield, Ohio. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Viewing and family to receive friends on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc, 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

