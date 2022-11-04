CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Ronald J. Fasline, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer and years of chronic pain caused by a very rare autoimmune disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) – giving him the distinction of literally being “one in a million.”

Ronald was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 4, 1951 to Frank and Kathryn (Petretich) Fasline. He was the “baby” of the family, the youngest of six siblings.

After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1969, he went to work in the steel mill at Youngstown Sheet & Tube before going to Westminster College, where he completed his baccalaureate degree in Biology and was involved in the Biology club and Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) Biological Society.

Upon graduating in 1978, he went on to become a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, obtaining his degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in 1982. After completing his internship at Warren General Hospital in 1983, he went on to become the Medical Director at Austinwoods Nursing Center for approximately five years. He then opened his family practice in Austintown where Dr. Fasline was known, beloved and respected by his colleagues, many patients and their families, as well as a host of others that he cared for throughout his career. He was not only valued and known for being an excellent diagnostician, but also for his ability to truly listen, treating his patients, as well as those who sought his medical knowledge and expertise, with compassion and a soft-spoken bedside manner that will be greatly missed.

After retirement from his family practice, Dr. Fasline went on to teach Anatomy at Raphael’s School of Beauty Culture for those who were pursuing a career in Massotherapy. He is fondly remembered there by his students, who enjoyed his wit and wisdom throughout their time with him. He placed a high value on education and always strived to succeed in life, but desired to see others succeed even more.

An avid fisherman, Ron also enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He loved gardening, cooking, music, playing the drums and harmonica and had a great sense of humor even until the very end. He was a proud father of his three beautiful children, twins Gianna and Dera, and his miracle son Vince, who overcame a brain tumor at age 13 because of his Dad’s keen observations which led to its discovery. Dr. Fasline was a strong-willed, persevering man who was always forward thinking. He took an active role in a variety of entrepreneurial ventures with the hopes of contributing to advancements in the field of medicine, as well as the overall health and well-being of others. Dr. Fasline worked hard to provide for his family and to give them a life he felt they deserved, going beyond what was expected. He always told his family he wished he could do more, but they reassured him that his love, his meaningful life, the cherished memories and innumerable lives he touched, meant more to them than anything. His faith and his family were what carried him through, and in the end, he completed the journey God set out for him to do and he did it remarkably.

He will be deeply missed, especially by his beloved children whom he shared with his former wife Denise Iamurri Bartman: daughters Gianna (Michael) Ulam, Dera (Joshua) Thomas, and son Vincent Fasline. He also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Adalina Thomas, Colton Ulam, Carina Ulam and Vita Thomas. Also mourning his passing are his three surviving siblings: his eldest brother Frank (Happy) Fasline, sisters Kathleen Kostelnik and MaryEllen Kavoklis; his brother-in-law Frank (Joyce) Phillips and sister-in-law Cindy (John) Fasline, as well as many nieces and nephews, family members and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Kathryn Fasline, his brother John “Mugsy” Fasline, his sister Joyce Phillips, and his brother-in-law Dr. Nicholas Kavoklis.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Ed and Diane Reese and the staff at the Inn at Poland way, as well as Hospice of the Valley for the gracious care given to Dr. Fasline.

To honor Dr. Ronald Fasline’s passing into glory, per his request, a private viewing was held for his family.

