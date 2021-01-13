Ronald Eugene Dean, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald “Ron” Eugene Dean, age 70, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman.

He was born on March 23, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio to Ralston and Helen (Summers) Dean.

He is a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and served honorably in the Air Force.

He worked for the library locally and later drove a school bus in Florida.

Ron is survived by his sister, Joyce Joyce; his cousin, Kenneth “Ken” R. Dean II; his aunts, Bonnie Miller, Gail Johnson and June Summers; his niece, Kelly McVicker (Gene); his grandnephews, Christopher and Gabriel; his grandniece, Meaghan and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Edward Joyce and his nephew, Darren Joyce.

Ron’s family extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ken Dean for his friendship and care of Ron through the years.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

