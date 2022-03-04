YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Treese II, age 59 of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, February 25, 2022.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Kathleen (Vlkojan) Treese; stepdaughters, Krista (Adam Grove) Vlkojan Grove and son, Cutler Grove, all of Uniontown, Pennsylvania and Angela (Michael) and son, Ben Cossell, all of Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

