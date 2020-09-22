Roland Stephen England, Aurora, Ohio

September 17, 2020

AURORA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Roland Stephen England, age 72, of Aurora, Ohio, passed away. 

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 9, 1948 to Roland and Helen England.

Roland is survived by his children, Chad (Sandy) England of Aurora, Ohio and Jodi (Donald) Neu of Garrettsville, Ohio.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

