MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roland Delbert Garland, 82, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

He was born June 29, 1939 to Delbert and Leola Garland.

Roland was raised in Mineral Ridge, Ohio where he was active in basketball, baseball and band.

After graduating from Mineral Ridge High School in 1958 he worked as a machinist. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the North Jackson Fire Department.

Roland was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, feeding the birds and camping.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.

Above everything, Roland enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Cheryl Balciar.

He leaves behind many family members to cherish his memory, including his wife of 61 years, Carol R. Garland, whom he married on February 18, 1961. He will be greatly missed by his brother Gary (Fonda) Garland; his children, Troy Garland and Kim (Mark) Bevan; granddaughters, Karlie (Dustin) Williams, Emily Bevan, Kristi (Pat) Sims, Courtnie (Chris) Horning and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Southern Care who took such wonderful care of Roland during this difficult time.

Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25,2022, at West Austintown First

United Methodist Church, 6749 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515 with a memorial service to follow at 12 Noon.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.