Rodolfo Rivera, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 4, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Rodolfo Rivera, Jr., age 70, passed away at Austintown Living and Health Care. 

He was born on July 6 1949 in Rio Grande to Rodolfo and Carmen (Calcano) Rivera.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.  Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rodolfo Rivera, Jr., please visit our floral store.

