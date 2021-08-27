Rodney William Slade, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Rodney William Slade, Jr., age 94, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at Washington Square.

He was born in Mount Holly, North Carolina on February 20, 1927 the son of Rodney William, Sr. and Lillian (Rankin) Slade.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Eileen (Freed) Slade, his children, grandchildren and extended family.

He also honorably served his county in the United States Army.

Full obituary and service information to be announced in the coming days.

Arrangement by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.

