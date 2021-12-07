NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney L. Spaulding, Sr., 64, of New Castle was born on May 14, 1957.

He passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home where he wanted to be where friends and family were able to come to see him in his home.

Rodney was the son of the late Donald and Ruth (Michael) Spaulding, Sr. on April 8, 1995.

He married Carol (Arnold, Douglass) who survives at home.

Rod was a longtime junk recycler and loved what he did, he could tear anything apart.

He loved his wife and family until the end. Those who knew him, knew that he was always on the go.

Besides his wife Carol, he leaves behind his children, Rodney Spaulding, Jr. (Andy Fabre), David Arnold (Kellie Everly), Christopher Douglass, John Spaulding , Samuel Douglass (Melissia), Phillip Douglass (Kayla) and Anothony Spaulding (Allyson Hetman); siblings, Gary Spaulding (Shirley), Allen “Wayne” Spaulding (Barbara), Shirely “Jeannie” Spaulding (Earl), Arthur Spaulding, Sharlene Bittle (Bill), Sonya Trumble (Brian), William “Bill” Spaulding (Lisa), Charles “Chuck” Spaulding, Tracy Good (Hans) and Richard Spaulding (Grace); grandchildren, Logan, Rebecca, Haylie, Victoria, Tara, Trevor, Mercedes, Jimmy, Jr., Trinity, Samuel II, Kyrah, Kane, Hunter, Ola Mae, Chase and Leo and Lana; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Madison and Daken; also many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Spaulding; siblings, Donald, Jr. and Jeffrey Spaulding as well as his ex-wife, Mary.

A memorial service will be planned for the spring.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.crematepa.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rodney L. Spaulding, Sr., please visit our floral store.