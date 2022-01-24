YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Rocco Paul Rulli, age 85, of Austintown, Ohio passed away.

He was born on January 25, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Joseph and Frances (Cartone) Rulli.



Rocco, his wife, Dorothy and his son, Joe, worked together at their grocery store until Rocco’s retirement.

He was also a member of Teamsters Local 377 and the United Food and Commercial Workers.



Rocco is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy; children, Diane, Kathy, Karen, JoAnn, Joe and Marie; sons-in-law, Jim and JP; grandchildren, David, Tony, Krystina, Daniel, Dominic, Tori, Cerek and Noah; great-grandson, Braxton; and sister, Josephine.



As per Rocco’s wishes, a private service was held.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

