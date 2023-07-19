MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief bout with breast cancer, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, Robin Lynn (Mayfield) Chenoweth, age 60, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on October 2, 1962, to William Glenn Mayfield, Jr. and Marjorie Ann (Mayfield) Plant.

Robin was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

For most of her life she was a stay-at-home mom until the last several years when she worked at Dinesol Plastics in Niles.

Robin enjoyed reading, watching “her soaps” and spending quality time with family and friends. She loved going to the lake with her husband and cherished her kids, all of whom she was incredibly proud. Just recently, she was able to see her daughter, Rachael graduate as a registered nurse from Kent State School of Nursing. Robin was a kind, selfless and simple woman with a huge heart and she will be missed dearly.

Robin is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard Chenoweth of Mineral Ridge; children, Victoria (Carson Williams) Mayfield of McDonald, Rachael (Tyler Cluse) Chenoweth of Girard and Michael Chenoweth of Mineral Ridge; sisters, Sandy (Steve) Horney of Austintown, Tammy (Kenneth) Shepherd of Atwater and Tracey Mayfield of Ravenna. Robin was especially excited about expecting her first grandson, Ace Jacob, due this August. All she could talk about was his impending birth and her being a new “Grandma.”

Besides her parents, Robin was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Jeffery Plant; sister, Barbara (Mayfield) Armeni and numerous grandparents.

