YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta L. Riddle, age 53, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.

She was born on November 3, 1968 in Tampa, Florida to Albert L. and Mary E. (Boerschig) Lyke.

She graduated in nursing from Remington College.

Roberta is survived by her mother, Mary E. Lyke; brother, Charles A. Lyke; sisters, Teresa E. (Thomas) Goodman, Barbara (Gary W.) Milam, Dorothy S. Lyke and Mary J. Lyke; five half-brothers; one half-sister; four nieces; four nephews; several aunts and uncles in Florida; numerous cousins and best friend, Dawn.

She was preceded in her journey to Heaven by her father, Albert L. Lyke and grandparents, George and Annie Boerschig; Voncille Meek and Anna Woodby.

