Robert Walter Paulo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNSGTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NEWS FLASH: The cat with nine lives has quit drinking!!! Bob had accidents, calamities, life changing events and always landed on his feet with a smile. The alcohol demons may have taken his life, but they couldn’t get his soul. Jesus said “Anyone who believes in me will live, even after dying.” (John 11:25)

Bob was a master carpenter who worked with his father, Robert, across the country, as well as Youngstown.

He loved Jesus, his family, his fiancée and animals. Being outdoors, camping, fishing and barbecuing were pastimes he especially enjoyed. Bob was kind, compassionate, and thoughtful. He always had a smile on his face, liked to laugh, and was a fun-loving practical joker. He would also give you his last dollar if you needed it.

He will forever be missed by his sister, Cheryl Paulo and his fiancée, Cindy Yount. He leaves behind aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends and acquaintances.

Rest in peace, Bob, we’ll see you on the other side.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

