Robert W Dougherty, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Dougherty, Jr. (Bob) passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at home with his family at his side.

Mr. Dougherty was born November 16, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of the late Robert W. Dougherty, Sr. and Mary (Kearney) Dougherty.

He was a 1972 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was a member of Christ our Savior Parish.

He worked for Idora Park in maintenance. He also worked the Erie Lackawanna Railroad and retired from GLI Pool Products in 2010.

He was a United States Army Veteran, as a combat engineer.

Bob loved gardening, planting flowers, going to the casino and spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Onyx.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy (Ierace) Dougherty; three daughters, Bridget Dougherty of Painesville, Nicole Dougherty of Warren and Audrey Dougherty (fiancé, Shainne Lewis) of Struthers; son, Keith Dougherty of Mentor; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Rosemary Jonda of Kathleen, Georgia and Betty (Bob) McCullough of Youngstown; brother, Shawn (Molly) Dougherty of Boardman; sister-in-law, Tina (Nelson) Davis of Poland and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin Dougherty and brother-in-law, Richard Jonda.

Private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

We would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and especially his nurse, Nicolle Ellsworth for the excellent care extended to Bob.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.