Robert Timothy “Tim” Casuccio, Beaver, PA

BEAVER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Timothy “Tim” Casuccio, age 78, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Tim leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 35 years, Margaret “Peggy” L. (Duncan) Casuccio, whom he married on March 15, 1986; children, Kimberly Casuccio, Robert Casuccio, Scott (Anna Marie) Duncan and Joe (Tonya) Yhelka; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Yhelka; grandsons, Joseph James Yhelka and Dakota Joe Olinger and great-grandson, Lucia Alexander Yhelka.

Tim enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all, collecting trains. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.

