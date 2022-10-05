NEW BEDFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robbie, our gentle soul, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side after a brief illness.

He was born on October 17, 1952, to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Sich) Yurko.



Rob was a man of many talents. He loved playing and improvising on his guitar and he was famous for making up songs about his friends and situations right on the spot, which always had everybody bursting with laughter. He was the life of the party with his impromptu songs. He had numerous hidden talents, as well. If you asked him for a margarita, he could whip up the most delicious margarita ever. He was a master mixologist and a fantastic cook. You were lucky if he ever prepared a breakfast for you. You could expect a monumental, big breakfast and it always included a fantastic morning Bloody Mary.



Debbi, Rob’s angel will hold onto all the precious memories they made together. Sometimes it was just the simple things that mattered most to him. Like listening to records and grabbing Debbie’s hand to slow dance with her. Or it could be more exciting things like, traveling to casinos to play the slots and taking chances on scratch off tickets also gave him something to look forward to.



In his free time, Rob enjoyed the annual summer vacations with close friends to familiar lakeside spots. Whenever he went traveling, he always sought to explore the roads less traveled. He also enjoyed a good workout. He dedicated himself to a rigorous daily exercise routine and he was always meticulously maintaining his yard and home.



Family and friends will always remember him for his quiet kindness, quick wit, beautiful blue eyes with a devilish twinkle and his ability to make everyone laugh and feel at home in his company. He was always generous with his time and happily helped anyone in need. Rob will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Yurko and mother, Dorothy Helen Sich.



He leaves behind his loving wife, Debbi Centofanti-Yurko; brother, Greg Yurko (Pat Juarez) and stepson, Noah Barber (Luna Sun). Rob also leaves a large extended family and a close-knit group of dear friends.



Please join us as we as we celebrate the amazing life of Robert Yurko. Family will receive friends for his memorial service on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, 3896 Oakwood Drive, Austintown, OH 44515.

